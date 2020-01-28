Auburn sex offender sentenced for unregistered Facebook profile

AUBURN — Following his sentencing on Tuesday, a 38-year-old convicted sex offender will serve at least one year in prison for having an unregistered social media profile.
Gary Dellostritto, of 275 Seymour St., Apt. 2, in Auburn, pleaded guilty in Cayuga County Court in December 2018 to the class E felony of possessing a sexual performance by a child.
Judge Mark Fandrich said during the court proceeding that Dellostritto had a picture of a 14-year-old's vagina on his cellphone. Dellostritto was sentenced two months later to 10 years on probation for possessing the child pornography.
A few months after his sentencing, he was back in Cayuga County Court facing allegations of violating the terms of that probation.
It was discovered during a meeting with the probation department that Dellostritto had an unregistered Facebook account he used to hold conversations and exchange pictures, said Probation Officer Nicholas Flanigan in August.
As a registered sex offender, Dellostritto is required to alert the Division of Criminal Justice Services of his internet accounts.
Dellostritto pleaded guilty Nov. 6 to the felony of failing to report his account and admitted to adding an accent over the L in his name to further disguise the profile.
Cayuga County District Attorney Jon Budelmann said Tuesday that an assessment tool ranked Dellostritto with identifiers that mark him at a higher risk to re-offend.
Budelmann asked Fandrich to sentence Dellostritto based on the terms of the plea bargain, which promised one to three years in prison for his admission.
"I think we've tried community supervision, which didn't work," he said.
Though defense attorney David Elkovitch saw points in the pre-sentence report that work "in (Dellostritto's) favor," he also requested that Fandrich move forward with the agreed-upon sentence.
Also in court:
• An Auburn man was arraigned on charges resulting from a clash with an Auburn police officer in July — an incident that sparked a dispute between police and the defendant.
You have free articles remaining.
Jason Murphy, 37, of 81 Bradford St., was arrested in the early morning of July 16 in the parking lot of Mavis Discount Tire at 33 E. Genesee St., after Officer Nicholas Atkins called in suspicious activity.
Police said Murphy pulled away from Atkins and knocked them both down while the officer was arresting him on a city ordinance violation. A knife was later recovered from Murphy, police said.
Syracuse-based defense attorney Annaleigh Porter claimed Atkins made an unlawful arrest and was responsible for the escalation. Murphy was taking items out of his vehicle at the time of the arrest, Porter said. He was in the parking lot to drop off his vehicle for brake repairs.
In court on Tuesday, Murphy entered not guilty pleas to three charges: second-degree assault with intent to physically injure, a class D felony, and the misdemeanors of second-degree obstructing governmental administration and resisting arrest.
Porter called the assault charge "absurd" and opposed Budelmann's assessment that Murphy posed a "substantial risk of flight" during a discussion about bail. She told Fandrich that Murphy owns an Auburn pizzeria, has nine children in the area and coaches hockey.
Budelmann said he objected to her characterization of the assault charge if she was going to talk about the facts of the case on the record.
"I would welcome that opportunity," Porter said.
Fandrich maintained Murphy's bail at $500 cash or $1,000 bond. The attorneys are scheduled to argue motions at Murphy's next court date on March 31.
• A 19-year-old Auburn resident admitted that to violating the terms of his probation as a youthful offender.
Fandrich said in court that Delloyd McMillian, of 101 Quill Ave., Apt. B12, was given youthful offender status and sentenced to five years on probation in 2018 for two counts of third-degree burglary, class D felonies.
As a 17-year-old, McMillian admitted to committing two 2017 burglaries of separate Cayuga County businesses.
McMillian admitted Tuesday that he violated the terms of his supervision because he failed to report to probation, pay restitution in the amount of $1,150, attend school or enroll in the Thinking For a Change program.
He was also charged by Auburn police Jan. 4 with a sentence violation and false personation. On the recommendation of Probation Director Jay DeWispelaere, Fandrich allowed McMillian to return to his supervision with a strict warning.
"This is the second and final chance I'm going to give you to succeed on probation," he said.
Staff writer Mary Catalfamo can be reached at (315) 282-2244 or mary.catalfamo@lee.net. Find her on Twitter @mrycatalfamo.