Auburn singer, studio win Syracuse Area Music Awards

An Auburn singer and a downtown studio took home Syracuse Area Music Awards at the annual ceremony Friday at the Palace Theatre.

Longtime local performer Diana Jacobs won the award for Best Blues for her solo album, "What She Needs." She previously won the SAMMY for Best R&B with The Diana Jacobs Band in 2018, for the album "Good Metticine."

Released last April, "What She Needs" mixes blues and jazz, and features several central New York musicians: Edgar Pagan on bass (and co-producer), Morris Tarbell on guitar and backing vocals, Richie Melito on guitar, Dave Kuykendall on guitar (and co-writer of one song), Irv Lyons Jr. on guitar (and co-writer of one song), Mikal Serafim on guitar, Tom Townsley on harmonica (and co-writer of one song), Max Eyle on harmonica and backing vocals, Nate Felty on drums, Deyquan Bowens on keyboards, Kevin Carpenter on backing vocals and Grammy-winning trumpeter Randy Brecker, of the Brecker Brothers.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jacobs' album was recorded and mixed by Andrew Graecen at More Sound Studios in Syracuse. It was also mastered by Rich Breen in Burbank, California, and the album artwork features photography by Chris Molloy and graphic design by Paul Camilleri.