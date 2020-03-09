Auburn singer, studio win Syracuse Area Music Awards

An Auburn singer and a downtown studio took home Syracuse Area Music Awards at the annual ceremony Friday at the Palace Theatre.
Longtime local performer Diana Jacobs won the award for Best Blues for her solo album, "What She Needs." She previously won the SAMMY for Best R&B with The Diana Jacobs Band in 2018, for the album "Good Metticine."
Released last April, "What She Needs" mixes blues and jazz, and features several central New York musicians: Edgar Pagan on bass (and co-producer), Morris Tarbell on guitar and backing vocals, Richie Melito on guitar, Dave Kuykendall on guitar (and co-writer of one song), Irv Lyons Jr. on guitar (and co-writer of one song), Mikal Serafim on guitar, Tom Townsley on harmonica (and co-writer of one song), Max Eyle on harmonica and backing vocals, Nate Felty on drums, Deyquan Bowens on keyboards, Kevin Carpenter on backing vocals and Grammy-winning trumpeter Randy Brecker, of the Brecker Brothers.
Jacobs' album was recorded and mixed by Andrew Graecen at More Sound Studios in Syracuse. It was also mastered by Rich Breen in Burbank, California, and the album artwork features photography by Chris Molloy and graphic design by Paul Camilleri.
Also on Friday, Auburn's Spotlight Studio was presented the Community Spirit Award at the SAMMYs in recognition of the studio's Christmas album, "A Holiday Spotlight." The album features holiday music performed by 15 members of the studio, a program of Mozaic (formerly the Arc of Seneca Cayuga). The studio provides creative activities for people with disabilities. The entire group of performers and musician Tim Herron, who directs the studio's music program, accepted the award on stage at the Landmark Friday.
Along with the Auburn winners were two regional winners who often perform in the area: Melissa Gardiner won Best Jazz for "Empowered," and The Action! won Best Alternative for "20 Years Alive."
For more information, including the full list of SAMMY winners, visit syracuseareamusic.com.