Auburn skate park project gets changes in cost, construction timeline

AUBURN — A project to build a new skate park in Auburn is getting some changes to the estimated cost and timeline for construction to begin.

Over 30 people attended a public meeting Wednesday night which featured concept art for an upcoming skate park at Casey Park in Auburn. The city government is working with Grindline Skateparks, the contractor for the design of the new area. The city's current 6,500-square-foot skate park, also at Casey Park, was built in 2001. The event was hosted at the New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center. A previous public meeting on the project was held back in December, where people gave feedback on the undertaking.

The city previously said construction for the new skate park would cost $500,000. Half of that amount is set to be paid for in grant funds, with the other half covered via local match in federal Community Development Block Grant money. However, Auburn Senior Planner Tiffany Beebee said before the event that the final estimate from Grindline has not come in yet, adding that the city is keeping in mind that costs are "rising everywhere." She and Renee Jensen, another senior planner for Auburn, said they will seek additional grant funding for the project.

Matt Fluegge, the CEO and senior project manager for Grindline, said while giving a presentation showing the concepts for the skate park that the undertaking is in two phases. He said it has been determined that the first phase would cost $500,000, while the second phase is estimated to have a cost of around $300,000.

A representative with Grindline said at the December meeting that this summer was targeted to begin construction in the hopes of being finished by December. Before Wednesday's presentation started, Fluegge said late summer was now the target to begin construction, but it could start in spring 2023 depending on winter weather.

"I think we can still start late summer. I think just where the project's at right now and having to get a final design that everybody's happy with and get through construction documents and permitting, I think late summer's more realistic," he said.

Fluegge added that the previous construction timeline estimate "might have been a little bit optimistic." He added the skate park construction is still a public works project and those efforts take time and a lot of planning.

During the presentation, Fluegge said the new skate park is meant to accommodate "users of all ages and skill levels" and be complementary to the features at Casey Park. A mini-ramp is also planned for the project, and it is also set to incorporate a nearby gazebo at Casey Park. People asked questions such as the possibility of lighting, but Fluegge and Jensen said that would be costly.

Another person asked what would happen to the current skate park. Jensen said the existing facility will still be available while construction for the new one is underway. Once the new spot is finished, she said, the city will see how utilized the new park is and then determine what to do with it.

Auburn resident Caleb Brandstetter said he learned how to skate at the local skate park, and wants to make sure the new facility is "the right fit" for the next generation of skaters and for the city.

Before Wednesday's presentation began, Brandstetter said he attended the public meeting on the project back in December. He said he has fond memories of Auburn's current park but believes it is in poor condition, and added he wants the new spot to accommodate various skill levels and "to expand everybody's skill set."

After the formal presentation people were given an opportunity to come up clsoe and look at the design and ask questions, Brandstetter said he liked the first phase and hopes the city is able to secure funding for the second phase "to tie it all in." He expressed optimism for the project overall.

"I think it looks great," he said.

