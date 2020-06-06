Auburn, Springport see biggest jumps in COVID-19 cases in past two weeks

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Cayuga County Health Department released a newly updated map Saturday showing municipal-level data for confirmed coronavirus cases.

The figures, reflecting cases reported through Friday, show that Auburn has had the most residents test positive for COVID-19 with 25, up from the 16 cases reported in the county's previous update on municipalities that was released on May 21.

The nine new cases in Auburn represented the largest increase within Cayuga County, followed by Springport, which saw its total grow from one case to seven. Countywide, there have been 28 new cases reported since the May 21 map was released. For the year to date, there have been 104 cases through Saturday afternoon.

In terms of towns with the most cases, Scipio has had 14 and Genoa has had 12, but both of those towns did not see any news cases in the past two weeks. Brutus, with eight cases (up one since May 21), is the next highest.

The health department map shows there are six Cayuga County towns where a confirmed case has not been reported: Ledyard, Mentz, Montezuma, Moravia, Sempronius and Summerhill.

Mandatory quarantines, which are required for any resident who has had known contact with someone who has had a confirmed COVID-19 case, total 319 and have included every Cayuga County town.