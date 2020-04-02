Auburn streets closed off as police negotiate with suicidal person

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Auburn Police Department and New York State Police closed off State Street in Auburn between Pulaski and York streets on Thursday night as an Auburn police negotiator was trying to talk a suicidal person into coming out of their apartment.

According to Auburn police, the person is unarmed. The police were trying to get the individual to accept help.

Auburn Deputy Police Chief Roger Anthony said a concerned citizen called in about a suicidal person just before 7 p.m. State police were at the scene at one point, Anthony said, but at around 9:15 p.m. he wasn't sure if state police were still there.

More information is not available at this press time and this story may be updated later.

