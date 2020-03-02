Auburn student earns trip to national spelling bee for second straight year

"Consecutive" wasn't one of the words Emma Sroka had to spell to win the central New York regional round of the 2020 Scripps National Spelling Bee, but her victory will indeed send her to the national finals of the bee for the second straight year.
A sixth-grader at William H. Seward Elementary School, Sroka spelled "dipilatory" (having the characteristic of removing unwanted hair) to win the regional contest Saturday in Syracuse, according to Syracuse.com. Other words she spelled to win included "mariposa," "toponymic" and "pinnacle." The contest will be aired at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 7, on WCNY.
You have free articles remaining.
Sroka, 11, will now return to the national contest, which takes place May 24 through May 29 in Washington, D.C. Last year, she spelled two words correctly during rounds two and three of the contest, but did not make the cut of 50 finalists. The finalists were determined by the on-stage rounds and a written test.
Speaking to The Citizen before last year's national contest, Sroka's parents, Randy and Heidi, said their daughter was reading at a high school level by the time she reached third grade. She said her ambitions include attending Harvard, becoming president of the United States and starting an animal sanctuary.
Also competing in the regional contest from the Cayuga County area were Landon Lenhart, of Casey Park Elementary; Makayla Hutchinson, of Seward Elementary; John Cuddy, of Herman Avenue Elementary; and Carter DeRosa, of Auburn Junior High School.
After Emma Sroka found out she qualified for the Scripps National Spelling Bee, she smiled so long that her jaw hurt.