Auburn student earns trip to national spelling bee for second straight year

"Consecutive" wasn't one of the words Emma Sroka had to spell to win the central New York regional round of the 2020 Scripps National Spelling Bee, but her victory will indeed send her to the national finals of the bee for the second straight year.

A sixth-grader at William H. Seward Elementary School, Sroka spelled "dipilatory" (having the characteristic of removing unwanted hair) to win the regional contest Saturday in Syracuse, according to Syracuse.com. Other words she spelled to win included "mariposa," "toponymic" and "pinnacle." The contest will be aired at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 7, on WCNY.

Sroka, 11, will now return to the national contest, which takes place May 24 through May 29 in Washington, D.C. Last year, she spelled two words correctly during rounds two and three of the contest, but did not make the cut of 50 finalists. The finalists were determined by the on-stage rounds and a written test.