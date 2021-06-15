Auburn's Emma Sroka one of 30 students advancing to national spelling bee semifinals

Auburn Junior High School seventh-grader Emma Sroka is part of an elite group that's advancing in the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Sroka is one of 30 semi-finalists who will compete on June 27 for a spot in the finals. She earned her place in the next phase of the competition by correctly spelling two words and providing the correct meaning for another in three quarterfinal rounds on Tuesday.

There were 75 spellers remaining in the bee at the start of the quarterfinals. In the first quarterfinal round, Sroka correctly spelled "Basque," a noun that Merriam-Webster defines as "a member of a people inhabiting the western Pyrenees on the Bay of Biscay."

After 58 spellers advanced to the word-meaning round, Sroka gave the correct meaning of the word "palliatory," which is "relief or moderation." She joined 41 other competitors in the final quarterfinal round.

To close out the quarterfinals, Sroka needed to spell one more word to advance to the semis. Her word was, "epithalamium," a song or poem in honor of a bride and groom. She requested more information about the 12-letter word — spellers are allowed to seek more details, including the country of origin, definitions and pronunciations — before correctly spelling the word.