Auburn students give business presentations to travel professionals at event

AUBURN — Without advance warning, Auburn High School students gave business presentations to a room of travel and tourism professionals Friday.

Groups of students spoke at the Hilton Garden Inn in Auburn during the last session of 2022 Travel Unity Summit Northeast, a three-day tourism event from the Cayuga County Office of Tourism and Travel Unity, a nonprofit centered on increasing diversity in the travel industry.

Students in teacher Julie Liccion's college prep class, Cayuga 101, Foundations for College Success, participated in different tourism-related projects earlier at the Carriage House Theater of the Cayuga Museum of History and Art, including an undertaking where four different groups of students had to come up with a business idea and a poster board laying out different jobs the businesses would hire for and different aspects of the enterprises.

At the session at the inn, each group was asked to give presentations on their businesses in front of attendees, including Cayuga County-area tourism professionals and others from areas such as Boston and New York City. Liccion later said she didn't tell the students beforehand they would be presenting.

The first group presented a bakery, Amazin' Glazin.' With a smile and slight laugh, student DeSean Strachan explained that coming up with the name was the "hardest part." He said the group tried to figure out what the business would need and added, "I think we did a really good job and worked as a team" before handing the microphone to Amelia Mack.

Mack thanked the crowd for their time and said the group was tasked with making a food industry business.

"We had to go through what we would need to do to create a business, so we kind of advertised it as 'we're hiring.'" Their poster board listed positions available such as manager, bakers, chefs and cashiers and included menu items such as donuts and waffles, prices and fake social account links.

Other business ideas included a nature-themed hotel with a zoo and a multi-entertainment center. Outside of some laughs and pauses from some of the students, many of the students gave their presentations without many "umms" and "ahhs."

After the presentations, students networked with the different professionals. Liccion and Dr. Renee Burgess, the Auburn school district's executive director of diversity, equity, inclusion and instruction, said they were impressed with how the students did, noting they came up with these businesses that morning.

Liccion said the students work in "success teams" in her class, so they are used to collaborating and noted they are used to presenting on the fly.

"They did awesome, with very little time, no preparation, no warning of what they were going to do," she said.

Strachan described speaking to business professionals with no heads-up as "nerve-wracking," but said after he got in front of the crowd with his teammates, "I think we just settled in." He felt it wasn't different from standing in front of a class, but with "more people with a higher resume."

"It's just like getting used to it, and realizing you're in the moment," he said.

Mack said she got the impression the crowd was jovial, so she laughed a little bit. They both thanked the summit for the opportunity and Strachan thanked Liccion.

"They should do it again next year because we learned a lot today," Strachan said.

Roni Weiss, executive director of Travel Unity, said he wanted to give the students some exposure to the travel industry and the nonprofit wants "young people to see travel as an activity and a possible career path." He praised how the students conducted themselves.

"They showed an awareness of the travel industry... some folks in the travel industry don't necessarily have that level of complexity, they saw how different organizations need different roles to accomplish what they're doing," Weiss said.