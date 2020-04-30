Auburn students invited to Zoom with 'MythBusters Jr.' star
Auburn students invited to Zoom with 'MythBusters Jr.' star

Auburn students are invited to a live Zoom session with Elijah Horland, of "MythBusters Jr.," at 1:30 p.m. today.

Horland will talk about his experience on the show and answer questions. All episodes of the show are available for free on the Science Channel due to the coronavirus pandemic.

For more information, or to get the Zoom link, email Genesee Elementary School Librarian Anne Mlod at annemlod@aecsd.education.

