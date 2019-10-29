SYRACUSE — About 60 Auburn students, many with signs in their hands and chants booming from their voices, came to Syracuse on Tuesday for the same purpose.
The students advocated for increased funding to the Auburn district ahead of an education round table, where state senators, school superintendents and others discussed the state's formula for foundation aid and other topics. Foundation aid is the base aid school districts receive.
Outside the building, the students all shouted a chant that 9-year-old Xavier Rathbun came up with on the bus trip: "Fix it, fund it, it's not fair, let's make everyone aware." The students' eyes lit up as they looked around and held up their signs. State senators Shelley Mayer and Pam Helming spent time with the students before they went inside. Mayer received petitions with almost 1,000 signatures advocating for the district. Helming and Assemblyman Gary Finch had previously received petitions.
Auburn has long argued that it doesn't receive its fair share of funding and that the foundation formula needs revisions and to be fully funded. The district has said it spends $18,273 per pupil, well under the statewide district average of $24,712. Auburn and other districts from across the state have said that the lack of equitable funding has adversely impacted students.
The round table was hosted by Mayer, the chair of the Senate Committee on Education, and Senators Rachel May and Brian Benjamin — the latter of whom wasn't at the event. Education round tables have been held throughout the state.
People from different areas talked about financial issues and other problems such as schools dealing with student mental health issues, wealthier districts receiving more funds than poorer ones and foundation aid distribution being based on outdated information. Mayer thanked the people jammed in the tightly-packed room for their interest.
Emerson Brown, student government president at Auburn Junior High School, spoke about the hardships the district has faced, including layoffs, programs cuts and the closure of West Middle school in 2011. She said more staff layoffs would mean more larger class sizes, less teacher attention, reduced access to mental health services and "less opportunities for personal growth."
"How you would you feel if, at your job, 20% of your coworkers were terminated because of funding issues? How would your workplace function with a greatly reduced workforce?" Brown said. "What about deadlines and productivity? Is there anything that wouldn't be directly affected by such cuts? Unfortunately, that is our reality in the Auburn school district."
Ian Phillips, a member of Auburn's board of education and an organizer for the New York State United Teachers union, said Auburn has the lowest per-pupil spending in central New York and that elementary class sizes are "pushing 30 (students)" per class.
"All of our neighboring districts receive more in foundation aid. All of them spend significantly more money than we do, so I'm glad we started the conversation with agreeing that we need to fully fund this. We do think there are some fixes, I look forward to getting into those as we continue," Phillips said.
Helming, whose district includes Auburn, praised Emerson and the students. She said there are "concrete changes that we should be making to the foundation aid formula" and she has been advocating those efforts. She noted students also deal with issues such as trauma, poverty and a lack of food and housing.
"These kids don't stand a chance unless we look at the whole issue, the bigger picture, we provide the schools with the foundation aid formula that they need to do what they can to encourage families' support, to get the mental health issues addressed," she said.