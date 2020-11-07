Auburn students turn courtyard into outdoor classroom

AUBURN — Just a few months ago, the courtyard at Casey Park Elementary School in Auburn was overgrown with weeds and shrubs.
The enclosed area looked markedly different on Saturday, with plenty of dug-up ground and a noticeable mix of dirt and plant life. This facelift was due to a project from Auburn High School's Z-Club to alter the spot to allow for an outdoor classroom space.
Julie Liccion, the club's advisor, said work on this venture began last year. Surveys were given to Casey Park teachers and students asking what they wanted to be done with the space. Common themes that emerged were a place to sit outside and either eat lunch or have class or "maybe an area where they could watch things grow or just kind of run around and play," Liccion said.
The student club is connected with Zonta Club of Auburn, which provides students with the resources and guidance for public service projects.
Larry Liberatore, who does work with Beardsley Architects + Engineers, made a sketch of the courtyard area with the club.
"We actually put together a nice sketch of what we'd like the area to be based on those surveys and what would be (possible) to be accomplished," Liccion said.
Work on this outdoor classroom project was originally set to begin in spring 2020, but it was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Liccion said she believes the undertaking is even more important for students now, since they will be able to be outside during the outbreak and socially distance.
Various other people have used their time and resources to help with the project. Club alumni have helped out and the Auburn Beautification Commission has spent money on supplies for the undertaking, with commission members volunteering as well. Joe Sarnicola, the commission's treasurer, said the courtyard undertaking is the kind of project the group works on. The club also secured a grant from the Auburn Education Foundation for furniture and other items for the courtyard.
Gaining the support of so many individuals and groups on the project has been "a real blessing," Liccion said, adding that working with so many people can help club members with skills such as networking.
"I love running the club and having the students see the goodness of people around them, coming together," she said. "And I love to expose them to different people from the community and I like them to see that those people are donating and volunteering their time for free, things that they don't have to do. They're giving up their time to help us out."
Liccion said the Z-Club has almost 100 members at the high school, but many were dealing with obligations such as sports practices. She said the club would like to have the landscaping work for the courtyard done by this weekend, so students can use the area as an outdoor classroom some time in the remaining months of 2020. The club is expecting to have more beautification work done on the area in the spring, she said.
Around 15-20 people, such as volunteer Don Arquette, club member Brooke Reynolds and high school student Jack Kennedy helped out at the courtyard Saturday. Landscaper Ronda Helene, who was pitching in at various spots of the area, said she took pictures of the space the day before and came with ideas for the courtyard.
Jake Coleman, a Z-Club alumnus and a student at Cayuga Community College, was also hard at work Saturday. Some of the other volunteers asked Coleman where he thought things should be placed. Liccion said Coleman had been prepping the grounds earlier this fall.
Coleman, who runs Coleman Landscaping, said he was in the club from sophomore through senior year at the high school. He added that he has known Liccion and has been friends with her son, Billy, for years and was glad to assist with the outdoor classroom and help the community
"I like the area around here. Auburn's a great city," he said. "I like to give back."
Z-Club members and high school juniors Maia Guzalak and Maggie Dolan, who were moving stones with Liccion at one point, said they were happy they were able to do outdoor work with the club again.
"With everything going on, especially with COVID, it's something for the (Casey Park) kids to look forward to," Maia said.
After Liccion told the volunteers doughnuts supplied by the beautification commission were ready for a break, Coleman and club member and sophomore Nick Gera stuck around to do some extra work. He said he wanted to be as "useful as possible" for the project to help the community.
Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.