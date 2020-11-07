Auburn students turn courtyard into outdoor classroom

Various other people have used their time and resources to help with the project. Club alumni have helped out and the Auburn Beautification Commission has spent money on supplies for the undertaking, with commission members volunteering as well. Joe Sarnicola, the commission's treasurer, said the courtyard undertaking is the kind of project the group works on. The club also secured a grant from the Auburn Education Foundation for furniture and other items for the courtyard.

Gaining the support of so many individuals and groups on the project has been "a real blessing," Liccion said, adding that working with so many people can help club members with skills such as networking.

"I love running the club and having the students see the goodness of people around them, coming together," she said. "And I love to expose them to different people from the community and I like them to see that those people are donating and volunteering their time for free, things that they don't have to do. They're giving up their time to help us out."