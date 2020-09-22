Auburn superintendent: District 'learned a lot' from positive COVID-19 case last week

Pirozzolo said after the meeting that four staff members went into 14-day quarantine due to contact with the positive employee.

"One of the biggest things I took from it, wear your mask and stay at least 6 feet away from people," he said during the meeting. "If we do that, you're not jeopardizing yourself to have to quarantine and if you are the person that ends up testing positive for COVID, the thing that you're going to want to tell the health department is 'I always wear my mask and I stay at least 6 feet away from everybody.' That way you won't have to jeopardize anybody else to have to quarantine because of our behavior."

The positive case isn't going to slow down the district's phase-in process, Pirozzolo said, adding that the phase two reopening, with students in kindergarten to second grade, seventh grade and 12th grade coming in under the hybrid model, is set for Monday, Sept. 28. All of the grades are poised to be in school under the hybrid model by Oct. 13.

He said he believes things are going well and can't wait to see more children in the buildings.

"Our phase-in plan was to bring people in safely and once we reopen, we want to stay open," he said after the meeting. "So we want to make sure our processes are good and tight, so that we can make sure that if we do have another positive COVID test we can isolate it and make sure that we take care of it swiftly and quickly so that we can continue to keep our schools open."

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.