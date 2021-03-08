Auburn superintendent Pirozzolo to appear on CCC's public affairs show

Auburn Enlarged City School District Superintendent Jeffrey Pirozzolo is scheduled to appear on "Inside Government with Guy Cosentino" Tuesday.

Pirozzolo will be discussing potential for the district to return to five days per week of in-classroom instruction. The show first airs at 7 p.m. on Spectrum channel 12 on Tuesday, March 9, and again at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 11, on the same channel. It will replay on Spectrum channels 12 and 98 and Verizon FiOS channel 31 on Saturday, March 13, and Sunday, March 14, at 5 p.m. from the Auburn Regional Media Access feed.

On Thursday, March 11, an episode of "Beyond the Front Page with Guy Cosentino" will feature East Hill Medical Center Executive Director Keith Cutler, who will discuss the 50th anniversary of the organization's founding and the services it provides. The show airs at 7 p.m. Thursday on Spectrum channel 12 and at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 16, on the same channel. It will replay on Spectrum channels 12 and 98 and Verizon FiOS channel 31 on March 13 and March 14 at 5:30 p.m. from ARMA.

Both shows rebroadcast starting at 10 a.m. each Saturday on CCC’s radio station, WDWN–89.1 FM.