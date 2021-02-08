Auburn superintendent Pirozzolo to discuss possible school name change on TV show

Auburn school district superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo will be discussing the possible renaming of Auburn High School for Harriet Tubman when he appears Tuesday on "Inside Government with Guy Cosentino."

Pirozzolo will also talk about Auburn’s goal to return to five day a week in-class instruction. The show airs at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9, on Spectrum channel 12 and at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11. It will replay on Spectrum channels 12 and 98 and Verizon FiOS channel 31 on Saturday, Feb. 13, and Sunday, Feb. 14, at 5 p.m. from the Auburn Regional Media Access feed.

Auburn and Skaneateles YMCA Executive Director Chris Nucerino will discuss current YMCA operations during the pandemic and plans for summer programming Thursday, Feb. 11, on "Beyond The Front Page with Guy Cosentino."

The show will air at 7 p.m. Thursday and repeat Tuesday, Feb. 16, at 7:30 p.m. on Spectrum channel 13. It also plays Saturday, Feb. 13, and Sunday, Feb. 14, at 5:30 p.m. on the ARMA feed channels.

The shows' audio is also played starting at 10 a.m. each Saturday morning on CCC's radio station, WDWN–89.1 FM.

Auburn Mayor Michael Quill's appearance has been rescheduled, due to last week’s snow storm, to Feb. 16 and state Sen. John Mannion will appear on Feb. 18.