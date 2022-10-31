Auburn superintendent, police chief to discuss school threats on public affairs show

Recent threats of violence to Auburn schools will be the main topic on the next episode “Inside Government with Guy Cosentino."

Auburn Enlarged City School District Superintendent Jeffrey Pirozzolo and Auburn Police Chief James Slayton will discuss the arrests of two students for threatening violence at the junior high school and school safety. The program airs at 7 p.m. Tuesday on Spectrum channel 12 and at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, and will replay on Spectrum’s 12 and 98 and Verizon channel 31 on Saturday, Nov. 5, and Sunday, Nov. 6, at 5 p.m. on Auburn Regional Media Access (ARMA).

“Beyond the Front Page With Guy Cosentino” will feature the Gavras Center Executive Director Danielle Wright and Community Liaison Robert Padula for a community update on the agency that will mark its 70th anniversary in 2023 and recent false rumors of its closing. The program airs at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday on Spectrum 12 and at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, and will replay on Spectrum’s 12 and 98 and Verizon channel 31 on Saturday, Nov. 5, and Sunday, Nov. 6, at 5:30 p.m. on ARMA.

Both shows will be followed by a rebroadcast of the 126th Assembly Forum with incumbent Assemblyman John Lemondes Jr. (R) and Bruce MacBain (D) that took place last week. Questions were asked by The Citizen's Executive Editor Jeremy Boyer and Cosentino moderated the forum. That forum will air at 8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday on Spectrum 12 and is also available at auburnpub.com.

Future guests heading into the end of the college programming season will include Cayuga County Legislative Chairman David Gould, Auburn City Manager Jeffrey Dygert and Auburn Housing Authority Executive Director Stephanie Hutchinson and Dr. Adam Effler, the executive director of the Owasco Lake Watershed Management Council.

All programs will be streamed live and archived on the department’s YouTube channel, Media@Cayuga. Viewers can open YouTube in a browser or app and then enter Media@Cayuga in the search bar. The shows are rebroadcast starting at 10 a.m. each Saturday on the CCC’s radio station, WDWN–89.1 FM.

The shows are taped at the CCC on Tuesday afternoons by the college’s Telecom/Media Department students.