Auburn superintendent to discuss school district budget on 'Inside Government'

Auburn Enlarged City School District Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo will be a guest on the next edition of "Inside Government with Guy Cosentino" produced by students at Cayuga Community College.

Pirozzolo's interview will first air at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, on Spectrum cable channel 12. He is expected to discuss the district's budget process and state aid proposed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo. A replay is set for 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, on the same channel. Additional replays will air at 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, and Sunday, March 1, on Spectrum channels 12 and 98 and Verizon channel 31, via the Auburn Regional Media Access feed.

Following Pirozzolo's appearance on Tuesday, a second edition of "Inside Government" will feature Cayuga County Health Department Public Health Director Kathleen Cuddy and Supervising Nurse Kevin Zippel, who will talk about communicable diseases, especially on the outbreak of hepatitis B across the nation, the Coronavirus and flu season. That show airs at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, with an 8:30 p.m. replay Thursday, and 5:30 p.m. replays on Saturday and Sunday.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}