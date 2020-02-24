Auburn superintendent to discuss school district budget on 'Inside Government'

Auburn Enlarged City School District Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo will be a guest on the next edition of "Inside Government with Guy Cosentino" produced by students at Cayuga Community College.
Pirozzolo's interview will first air at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, on Spectrum cable channel 12. He is expected to discuss the district's budget process and state aid proposed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo. A replay is set for 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, on the same channel. Additional replays will air at 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, and Sunday, March 1, on Spectrum channels 12 and 98 and Verizon channel 31, via the Auburn Regional Media Access feed.
Following Pirozzolo's appearance on Tuesday, a second edition of "Inside Government" will feature Cayuga County Health Department Public Health Director Kathleen Cuddy and Supervising Nurse Kevin Zippel, who will talk about communicable diseases, especially on the outbreak of hepatitis B across the nation, the Coronavirus and flu season. That show airs at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, with an 8:30 p.m. replay Thursday, and 5:30 p.m. replays on Saturday and Sunday.
Another CCC-produced show, “Beyond the Front Page with Guy Cosentino," will air at 7 p.m. Thursday and feature Cayuga Community College Director of Theatre Operations Robert Frame and New York’s New Perspectives Theatre Company’s Artistic Director Melody Brooks. The theater company is presenting three plays at the college Friday and Saturday. A replay of this "Beyond the Front Page" is set for 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, as well as 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Audio from the shows are broadcast starting at 10 a.m. Saturday the CCC radio station, WDWN–89.1 FM. They are also available at the telecom department's YouTube page.
Viewers who wish to pose questions for any of the show’s guests can send an e-mail to cozguytho@aol.com.
The shows are taped at the college by the students of the Cayuga County Community College’s Telecom/Media Department. Spring semester programming will resume in February.