Auburn, Syracuse professor partner on COVID-19 wastewater surveillance program

AUBURN — Auburn city government, a Syracuse University professor and others have been working together to track coronavirus through wastewater.
For the last couple months, David Larsen, associate professor at Syracuse University, and his team have been analyzing the results of wastewater samples from Auburn and comparing the data with Cayuga County's known positive COVID-19 cases. Larsen is an environmental epidemiologist whose expertise in global health includes mosquito-borne illnesses such as malaria and sanitation, according to his page on the university's website.
"As the coronavirus unfolded around the New Year I watched with interest, but not really knowing how I might help," Larsen told the Auburn City Council during a presentation Thursday. "And then as I observed what's happening in our country, I realized that we need some better data, better information so that the public can understand and the policymakers can understand."
Larsen's team is partnering with other groups and is working with several municipalities. His team has been analyzing Auburn's results "pro bono" since mid-May, Seth Jensen, the city's director of municipal utilities, said Friday.
Jensen reached out to Larsen after reading about the university's virus detection work in Syracuse. Jensen also brought on board Eileen O'Connor, the director of the Cayuga County Health Department's Environmental Health Division, with the idea to use data collected in making health and safety recommendations to the county.
The samples were initially being sent to SUNY Upstate Medical University, but now go to an independent Syracuse-based lab, and that means the city has to pay $200 a sample. Jensen said he believes bringing a sample to the lab once or twice a week can probably be done "within our existing operating budget."
After four samples per week were sent to SUNY Upstate for eight weeks at no cost, one representative sample per week for two weeks has gone to the independent lab the last two weeks, costing $400.
The technology for using wastewater was developed 25 years ago to understand polio transmission, Larsen said. If wastewater is monitored, "you can pick up when transmission's occurring in the community."
He added that wastewater surveillance can provide a representative sample of a population. Added benefits are that the samples do not provide identifiable information, according to Larsen's presentation.
The program's goals, Larsen said, are to have estimates of virus transmission in real time, to guide policymakers and the public through reopening phases, to give early warning to a second wave of an outbreak.
Larsen said RNA with the coronavirus has been consistently found in the city's sewage, but the counts have been too low to properly measure the amounts in the samples. He noted they have recently seen an increase in transmission throughout New York, indicating potential for a second wave, though not in Auburn so far.
City councilors asked a lot of questions but were receptive to the program.
"I think it's important that Auburn take advantage of this opportunity to respond to it on a real-time basis," Council Terry Cuddy said.
Jensen said the program is beneficial for the city and county.
"It's just another resource for us to be able to tap into at no cost other than the lab samples at this point," he said. "There is still a tremendous amount of effort that Professor Larsen and his team bring to the table for Cayuga County at no cost."
Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net.
