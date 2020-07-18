Auburn, Syracuse professor partner on COVID-19 wastewater surveillance program

The samples were initially being sent to SUNY Upstate Medical University, but now go to an independent Syracuse-based lab, and that means the city has to pay $200 a sample. Jensen said he believes bringing a sample to the lab once or twice a week can probably be done "within our existing operating budget."

After four samples per week were sent to SUNY Upstate for eight weeks at no cost, one representative sample per week for two weeks has gone to the independent lab the last two weeks, costing $400.

The technology for using wastewater was developed 25 years ago to understand polio transmission, Larsen said. If wastewater is monitored, "you can pick up when transmission's occurring in the community."

He added that wastewater surveillance can provide a representative sample of a population. Added benefits are that the samples do not provide identifiable information, according to Larsen's presentation.

The program's goals, Larsen said, are to have estimates of virus transmission in real time, to guide policymakers and the public through reopening phases, to give early warning to a second wave of an outbreak.