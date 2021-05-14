Auburn teachers union endorsed two school board candidates, district's proposed budget

The Auburn Teachers Association endorsed two candidates in the district's highly contested school board race, and publicly backs the proposed budget.
Union president Justin Herrling said the group endorses Matteo Bartolotta and board incumbent Ian Phillips. They are two of eight candidates vying for three three-year board positions.
Bartolotta owns Nino's Pizzeria in Auburn and other small businesses. Phillips, who first came onto the board in 2018, is a New York State United Teachers union employee and chairman of the Cayuga County Democratic Committee.
Herrling said the association felt Barolotta and Phillips "would be the best champions for students and the faculty and the district." Herrling said he believed the district's advocacy committee, which was first suggested by Phillips and formed in summer 2018 to lobby for state aid, is one of the reasons why Auburn is set to get an increase this year.
It was announced last month that Auburn will be securing a $3.66 million increase in total state aid and Cayuga County-area districts are poised to receive $10 million more in the final 2021-22 state budget. The district has been arguing for years that other, wealthier districts got more funding than Auburn.
"Obviously Ian has proven himself over the last three years. The committee is a big reason that we're getting this increase in funding and we hope that he can continue this committee," Herrling said.
He noted that Barolotta is a business owner, has children who are in or have gone through the district and his wife is an educator in the district.
"We feel that he understands what's going on and as a small business owner, he works with the community and we feel that he would really represent what we see is a vision for Auburn, to provide students all the supports that they need and to provide students everything that the other districts are getting that are funded more than we are," Herrling said.
Bartolotta and Phillips received "100%," across the board support from the union, Herrling continued, but the association thought many great candidates were running. The group decided to not back a third candidate.
"We chose to leave it open, and let the community decide who that third seat is going to be filled by," Herrling said.
The other candidates are incumbents Salvatore "Sam" Giangreco and Kathleen Rhodes and Rachel Czyz, Nate Garland, Patrick Mahunik and Isabelle Wellauer.
The teachers association held a candidate forum before all eight contenders were finalized. After each were confirmed running, Herrling reached out to and spoke with all of them.
"I think everyone that's running for the board this year is doing it for the right reasons, to get involved and to support the community and schools," Herrling said. "I think it's great to see more people stepping up and trying to play their part in their community."
Herrling added the union supports the district's 2021-22 proposed budget that will be on the ballot May 18. The $83,861,951 plan entails a 2.85% tax levy increase and a 3.5% spending bump.
This budget is set to implement new positions that would help students with the learning loss they've dealt with throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Herrling said, including reading intervention teachers and math intervention teachers.
"These positions that they're going to be adding are going to be positions where students will get the interventions that they need, the individual learning that those students need, and that's going to be so instrumental at catching them up to the point where they should be at," Herrling said.
As a parent and taxpayer who owns multiple properties, Herrling said he understand the aspects of this tax increase.
"For the small increase in our taxes, the benefits that our students will have received from it will far outweigh any monetary increase to our taxes," he said.
Voting will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Auburn Junior High School, Casey Park, Owasco and Seward elementary schools.
Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.