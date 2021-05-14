Auburn teachers union endorsed two school board candidates, district's proposed budget

"Obviously Ian has proven himself over the last three years. The committee is a big reason that we're getting this increase in funding and we hope that he can continue this committee," Herrling said.

He noted that Barolotta is a business owner, has children who are in or have gone through the district and his wife is an educator in the district.

"We feel that he understands what's going on and as a small business owner, he works with the community and we feel that he would really represent what we see is a vision for Auburn, to provide students all the supports that they need and to provide students everything that the other districts are getting that are funded more than we are," Herrling said.

Bartolotta and Phillips received "100%," across the board support from the union, Herrling continued, but the association thought many great candidates were running. The group decided to not back a third candidate.

"We chose to leave it open, and let the community decide who that third seat is going to be filled by," Herrling said.

The other candidates are incumbents Salvatore "Sam" Giangreco and Kathleen Rhodes and Rachel Czyz, Nate Garland, Patrick Mahunik and Isabelle Wellauer.