Auburn Thanksgiving meal delivery helps families in need

Vehicles arrived later that morning in a line, so volunteers could load the meals into them. Major would call out how many meals were needed in each car, and volunteers would load the boxes and foods, similar to an assembly line.

Auburn Police Chief Shawn Butler, Deputy Chief Roger Anthony and Lt. James Slayton arrived to deliver some food, as well. They brought food to people in areas such as Cady and Liberty streets. When residents opened their doors to get their deliveries, families often gave short thank-yous to the officers before the trio walked away with smiles on their faces.

At one point, after Local 195 president Joe Villano, his son Joey and NYSCOPBA member Robert Chapin did a delivery, Villano noted those brief exchanges with the families are common, adding that it can be hard for families to admit when they need help. He added that he was happy the different unions could come together to help more people.

Keith Vincent, president of Auburn's NYSCOPBA chapter, said union members donated their own money to help out. He noted this event was also an opportunity to show law enforcement doing positive things for the community, and he said members of the group were glad to assist, especially with the financial strain brought on by the pandemic.