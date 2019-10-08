The Rev Theatre Company, formerly known as the Finger Lakes Musical Theatre Festival, announced Tuesday the launch of a new audience-building program called Cayuga Kids.
The program will offer all children in the county the opportunity to see live theater regardless of their socioeconomic circumstances, the Rev said in a news release.
"Simply put, Cayuga Kids is a program designed to ensure that every child in Cayuga County has the opportunity to sit in our theatre and experience the life-changing power of live theatre,” said Lisa Chase, The Rev's artistic director of youth theater, in the release.
Cayuga Kids will offer free access to artistic productions to every child in the county ages 8 to 18, as well as follow-up educational programming. The Rev said it hopes the program provides not only artistic experiences to local youth, but also a social development tool.
"We believe it will compel them to preserve and support the arts wherever they may settle in their lives, creating the next generation of arts patrons," The Rev said in its news release.
Cayuga Kids began Tuesday with a 10 a.m. matinee of "Loch Ness: A New Musical" attended by 425 students from the Auburn and Cato-Meridian school districts.
"There are just under 8,000 children in Cayuga County. And while that is a daunting number, over time and with extensive help and support from foundations, corporations and individuals, we will implement this program to ensure that the kids of our county are able to benefit from an active relationship with the arts," The Rev Producing Artistic Director Brett Smock said in the release. "We are proud to be an artistic hub in Cayuga County and are committed to making a meaningful difference in the lives of the next generation, in our patron base and for the future of this organization.”