Auburn theater company holds interactive outdoor mystery

OWASCO — Though the Rev Theatre Co. hasn't been able to hold its traditional shows for the 2020 season, it came up with a way to entertain audiences in-person — with an interactive twist.
The education division of the professional theater company, based in Auburn, held the mystery event "Whodunit?!: The Case of the Cheesy Caper" Friday and Saturday at Emerson Park in Owasco. Audiences got in on the action as they interacted with actors portraying various colorful characters.
In the story of the park event, heirs to the largest cheese family businesses in Mozzarellaville on the island of Cheeswhel stole a recipe for lactose-free cheese that would threaten their businesses. They all end up on the shores of Owasco Lake, and the recipe is missing. The participants have to figure out who stole the recipe.
Lisa Chase, director of the education division, said they were thrilled to be able to put on the event for families. She said she had been thinking about having an immersive, interactive event for some time, and the coronavirus pandemic situation provided a good opportunity.
Shortly after the event began Saturday, the Sweaty Fisherman, played by Zach Jones, sauntered in front of the participants, acting as if they were anglers he frequently interacts with.
"Where are your yellow pants?" Jones asked one of the participants in an English accent. The participants, seemingly not knowing how to reply at first, laughed in response. While bringing the participants to where the cheese families were, Jones asked one of the participants where they had been, saying he hadn't seen them around recently. Two of the younger participants briefly debated about who the fisherman was referring to.
After the other characters were introduced, participants were given clipboards with established information so far in the story.
At one point, the posh Horatio Havarti, portrayed by Ian Patterson, asks Kaylee Blackledge, her mother, Melanie Blackledge, and and Kaylee's cousin Amanda Reyngoudt to help him find his coat. Once they discover the coat, Melanie suggested Patterson check the pockets for the recipe, to which he replied he would do it later. Melanie later said with a smile that made her suspect the Horatio character. Melanie said their group, including her mother and Amanda's mother, wanted to try something different.
"Usually we sit with an audience and are entertained, so now it's an interactive experience," Melanie said.
The performers remained in character even when participants weren't interacting with them.
All of the actors were from Nazareth College, Chase said, on an internship program between the college and The Rev. Chase said she collaborated with the actors on their characters and the story.
"So much of our work was done creating the world that they all come from, and making sure they all, if they're asked a question about Mozzarellaville or their island or their families, are all cohesive." she said.
Cindy Mott said that a family vacation planned for the end of the month was cancelled due to the pandemic, so they are finding other things to do together. Cindy's son Gregory took point on asking a lot of questions, such as inquiring to Salvatore Valveeta, played by Caldwell Lowell, if he "saw anything last night." "Yeah, my eyes work most days," Lowell replied. At one point, Nico Mott, 10, pointed out the keys the Salvatore character had in a case.
Cindy, with her granddaughter Emily Blair in a stroller, said she was enjoying the event.
"It gets the kids thinking, it gets the family all involved," she said.
Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.