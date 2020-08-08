Auburn theater company holds interactive outdoor mystery

"Where are your yellow pants?" Jones asked one of the participants in an English accent. The participants, seemingly not knowing how to reply at first, laughed in response. While bringing the participants to where the cheese families were, Jones asked one of the participants where they had been, saying he hadn't seen them around recently. Two of the younger participants briefly debated about who the fisherman was referring to.

After the other characters were introduced, participants were given clipboards with established information so far in the story.

At one point, the posh Horatio Havarti, portrayed by Ian Patterson, asks Kaylee Blackledge, her mother, Melanie Blackledge, and and Kaylee's cousin Amanda Reyngoudt to help him find his coat. Once they discover the coat, Melanie suggested Patterson check the pockets for the recipe, to which he replied he would do it later. Melanie later said with a smile that made her suspect the Horatio character. Melanie said their group, including her mother and Amanda's mother, wanted to try something different.

"Usually we sit with an audience and are entertained, so now it's an interactive experience," Melanie said.

The performers remained in character even when participants weren't interacting with them.