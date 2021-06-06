Auburn to begin nuisance property board meetings

AUBURN — A special board meant to address properties that have been deemed nuisances in Auburn is set to meet for the first time this month.
In April, the Auburn City Council supported city staff's proposal to activate a nuisance board to hear about and handle property or neighborhood issues that come up. The board has been on Auburn's books for many years, but hadn't been used before. The body will be made up of the city manager, fire chief and police chief.
At the weekly council meeting Thursday night, City Manager Jeff Dygert said the nuisance board meetings will be held on the third Tuesday of every month at 9 a.m., with the first meeting set for June 15. That inaugural meeting will be used to talk about the board's goals, process and responsibilities. The meetings will held at council chambers at Memorial City Hall and will be open to the public.
"We're hoping to get things rolling so that we can address a couple of issues that have been brought to our attention recently in a relatively expeditious manner," Dygert said.
There will be a process allowing community members and city staff to recommend a property for consideration for the board, he continued, but specific details have not been finalized. The city will release further information on that process as it develops.
The use of this nuisance board is part of new effort by city officials to deal with properties in the city that have prompted numerous neighbor complaints over issues such as suspected drug activity, noise complaints and accumulating junk and trash.
City officials have publicly identified some of those properties at council meetings, including 8 Delevan St. That property was the site of a homicide in November 2019 that led to murder charges, and has been the site of scores of police calls over the past two years. Auburn last year Tent to court to have the property condemned so the city council take it over and get it cleaned up, but the process has been slowed by issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The nuisance board is part of an effort to speed up the process for getting results for affected neighbors and neighborhoods. Auburn staff have also engaged in clean up work in different neighborhoods.
Auburn Assistant Corporation Counsel Nate Garland previously told The Citizen that there is an administrative process for the nuisance board within the city's code.
"What needs to be brought in front of that board would be the same thing that needs to be brought in front of a court of law and the defendant or the homeowner would have an opportunity to be heard in front of this administrative body," Garland said at the time.
A defendant would be able to appeal the nuisance board's administrative action to the state Supreme Court in Cayuga County, he said.
