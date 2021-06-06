Auburn to begin nuisance property board meetings

There will be a process allowing community members and city staff to recommend a property for consideration for the board, he continued, but specific details have not been finalized. The city will release further information on that process as it develops.

The use of this nuisance board is part of new effort by city officials to deal with properties in the city that have prompted numerous neighbor complaints over issues such as suspected drug activity, noise complaints and accumulating junk and trash.

City officials have publicly identified some of those properties at council meetings, including 8 Delevan St. That property was the site of a homicide in November 2019 that led to murder charges, and has been the site of scores of police calls over the past two years. Auburn last year Tent to court to have the property condemned so the city council take it over and get it cleaned up, but the process has been slowed by issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The nuisance board is part of an effort to speed up the process for getting results for affected neighbors and neighborhoods. Auburn staff have also engaged in clean up work in different neighborhoods.