Auburn to federal reps: Get COVID-19-related financial support to small cities, too

The Auburn City Council is asking the city's federal representatives to support additional federal financial assistance for the area amid the economic damage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The council approved a resolution at its weekly meeting Thursday night for city Mayor Mike Quill to sign onto a letter from the New York State Conference of Mayors and Municipal officers. The letter, which would be sent to the members of New York's congressional delegation, asked for support for additional federal funding directed at local governments and for Congress not to include a population threshold for added extra aid. Hundreds of other mayors and administrators' names are on the letter.

According to the letter, funding for local governments in the recently enacted federal stimulus law was limited to municipalities with a population in excess of 500,000 people, which represents just 14% of the nation's population.

"NYCOM requests that Congress authorize relief to residents in cities, villages and towns, without regard to population size, as each of them struggles with the lost revenue and rising expenses associated with being on the frontlines of this pandemic," the letter said.