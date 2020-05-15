Auburn to get 5G wireless capability through Verizon contract

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Auburn is moving forward on a contract that allows Verizon Wireless to install small cell facilities in the city to create a 5G wireless network.

Auburn City Council voted in March to let Verizon install the cells on utility poles throughout the city in order to support existing Internet infrastructure. But concerns remain that the technology is linked to health problems and that local governments are essentially unable to regulate it.

David Weissmann, a Verizon representative, declined “for competitive reasons” to expand in an emailed statement on the company's timeline for building the facilities in Auburn and how many are going to be installed, until Verizon is ready to announce a launch.

“This new infrastructure we plan to deploy in the months ahead will be used to serve the growing number of users who rely increasingly on wireless service in more places and for more purposes,” Weissmann said.

The facilities, which can be attached to a city’s existing utility poles or to new structures built specifically for the cells themselves, are intended to support an area’s current Internet connection — which is delivered via larger towers.