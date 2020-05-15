Auburn to get 5G wireless capability through Verizon contract

Auburn is moving forward on a contract that allows Verizon Wireless to install small cell facilities in the city to create a 5G wireless network.
Auburn City Council voted in March to let Verizon install the cells on utility poles throughout the city in order to support existing Internet infrastructure. But concerns remain that the technology is linked to health problems and that local governments are essentially unable to regulate it.
David Weissmann, a Verizon representative, declined “for competitive reasons” to expand in an emailed statement on the company's timeline for building the facilities in Auburn and how many are going to be installed, until Verizon is ready to announce a launch.
“This new infrastructure we plan to deploy in the months ahead will be used to serve the growing number of users who rely increasingly on wireless service in more places and for more purposes,” Weissmann said.
The facilities, which can be attached to a city’s existing utility poles or to new structures built specifically for the cells themselves, are intended to support an area’s current Internet connection — which is delivered via larger towers.
According to a March 19 memo to Auburn city councilors from Nathan Garland, assistant corporation counsel, Verizon has previously contacted the city about building approximately eight facilities. Garland’s memo notes that the most “practicable” method of installing them in a municipality would be on telephone poles.
Some local residents share concerns with other cities where 5G networks are pending that the wireless transmission is linked to health problems like cancer and radiation poisoning. A little more than 100 people have joined a Facebook group called “Stop 5G in Auburn.”
In response to a question about these concerns, Weissmann offered a link to a site operated by the wireless trade association CTIA called wirelesshealthfacts.com as a health-related resource.
Under the "Frequently Asked Questions" section, it cites the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to say that radio frequency from small cell facilities and wireless devices at or under the exposure limits has not shown to produce adverse health effects in humans.
Like most parameters for building the wireless small cell facilities, safety standards are governed by a 2018 decision from the Federal Communications Commission that limits the negotiation and regulation of the facilities by cities and municipalities, Garland said in an interview.
The FCC order bars action by state and local governments that would "materially inhibit" wireless communication, which it previously deemed a public utility.
Auburn drafted an agreement with Verizon that “allows for the prompt implementation of small cell facilities, while retaining the maximum amount of local control available by Federal law," reads the full text of the resolution that passed Auburn City Council on March 19.
The city's planning department was able to work on a set of design standards for the facilities while city staff negotiated “significantly shorter” terms for both the master licensing agreement and pole licenses than exist in other cities, Garland wrote in the memo.
The licenses to have facilities on the poles will last 10 years for each pole from the point the license application is accepted.
“I think that the city council gave Verizon’s presentation a fair hearing, asked good questions. Along with city staff, I think we have a result that is beneficial to folks in Auburn as much as possible,” Garland said.
Weissmann, who handles Verizon corporate communication in New York and a handful of other states, said in his statement that consumers and first-responders “throughout the region” often ask the internet carrier to expand and upgrade wireless networks to provide more reliable service.
“We are eager to respond and to lay the groundwork for deploying additional wireless capacity in Auburn and feel the consumers in the city are positioned to benefit from the new investment,” he said.
Staff writer Mary Catalfamo can be reached at (315) 282-2244 or mary.catalfamo@lee.net. Find her on Twitter @mrycatalfamo.
