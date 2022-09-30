Auburn to hold public hearing on zoning changes: Cannabis, smoke shops and more

The city of Auburn will hold a public hearing Oct. 4 on proposed changes to its zoning code, several of which concern the possible opening of cannabis businesses in the city.

The hearing will take place at 6:30 p.m. that Tuesday during the Auburn Planning Board meeting in council chambers on the first floor of Memorial City Hall, 24 South St., Auburn.

The cannabis changes would take effect as New York prepares to launch its industry after the substance was legalized by the state last year. They include the addition of retail uses to general commercial-zoned areas, the addition of both retail and consumption sites to highway commercial areas, and preempted uses like cannabis nurseries added to commercial greenhouse or heavy commercial.

Cannabis dispensaries and consumption sites, which the city did not "opt out" of, would be limited to operating from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., per the changes. They will also be prohibited from opening within 1,000 feet of another cannabis retail business; 500 feet of a school, nursery school, day care or playground; 300 feet of a single-family, two-family or townhouse residence; and 200 feet of a church.

The changes also include several regarding smoke shops. They would be subject to the same time and distance restrictions as cannabis businesses, and required to post signage that minors may not enter.

Additional changes concern prohibited home occupations. Joining the list would be animal hospitals and kennels, motor vehicle-specific uses, restaurants and nightclubs, sales of retail goods and tobacco, vape and adult-use marijuana uses. Other changes concern stormwater management, landscaping and buffers, lighting, off-street parking and loading, and outdoor seating.

For more information, including a full list of the proposed changes, visit auburnny.gov.

