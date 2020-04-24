You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Auburn to hold socially distanced cleanup days at city landfill
AUBURN

Auburn to hold socially distanced cleanup days at city landfill

Landfill

Crows fly over the Auburn landfill in 2014.

 The Citizen file

The city of Auburn providing two days for residents to get rid of certain items at its landfill, including one this weekend.

The first spring cleanup day is from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 25, at the landfill on North Division Street, a city news release said. The second day will held during the same hours on Saturday, May 9.

The free service's rules will be strictly maintained and steps to preserve social distancing because of the coronavirus pandemic will be taken. All items for disposal must be in a can or bag, with no exceptions. Garbage, recycling brush, yard waste, furniture and mattress or box springs will be accepted without charge for residents.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing rules will be enforced at the landfill. People are asked to stay in their vehicles and staff will take items from the vehicles. Residents are asked to be ready to produce proof of residency through a driver's license and vehicle registration upon arrival.

Residents call call (315) 252-6441 with any questions.

If you go

WHAT: City of Auburn Landfill spring clean-up days

WHEN: Saturday, April 25 and Saturday, May 9, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

WHERE: City of Auburn landfill, 311 North Division St., Auburn 13021

INFO: Call (315) 252-6441

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Education and City Reporter

Hello, my name is Kelly Rocheleau, and I cover the education and city beats for The Citizen and auburnpub.com. I've been writing for the paper since December 2016.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News