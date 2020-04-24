Auburn to hold socially distanced cleanup days at city landfill

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The city of Auburn providing two days for residents to get rid of certain items at its landfill, including one this weekend.

The first spring cleanup day is from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 25, at the landfill on North Division Street, a city news release said. The second day will held during the same hours on Saturday, May 9.

The free service's rules will be strictly maintained and steps to preserve social distancing because of the coronavirus pandemic will be taken. All items for disposal must be in a can or bag, with no exceptions. Garbage, recycling brush, yard waste, furniture and mattress or box springs will be accepted without charge for residents.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing rules will be enforced at the landfill. People are asked to stay in their vehicles and staff will take items from the vehicles. Residents are asked to be ready to produce proof of residency through a driver's license and vehicle registration upon arrival.

Residents call call (315) 252-6441 with any questions.

