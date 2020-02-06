Auburn to host three-day Harriet Tubman celebration in March

AUBURN — A three-day event in Auburn celebrating Harriet Tubman — which will include free screenings of the recent film on her life — is set for next month.
At a meeting Thursday night, the Auburn City Council approved the acceptance of a $10,000 grant from the New York State Department of State's Women's Suffrage Commission, which will go toward the inaugural Harriet Tubman Weekend celebrating the iconic abolitionist and former Auburn resident.
The New York State Women's Suffrage Commission was established to create and carry out programs starting in 2017, marking the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage in New York state, until 2020, to mark the ratification of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
Tubman was involved with the women's suffrage movement, and Auburn recognizes Harriet Tubman Day on March 10, the day she died.
The weekend will feature free screenings of the 2019 film "Harriet" and special guest actress Laureen Smith, who played suffragist and abolitionist Martha Coffin Wright in the film. One of the scenes she appears in featured Tubman, played by Cynthia Erivo, and former U.S. Secretary of state and former Auburn resident William Seward. When Smith introduces the screenings, she is expected to talk about being a part of the film production, working with the other actresses and actors and what she learned about Coffin Wright, Tubman and Seward, City Clerk Chuck Mason said.
Mason said he is excited for the celebration and the city is hoping to make the weekend an annual event.
"It's all about trying to get people to visit Auburn, to learn more about Harriet Tubman and experience what it is that we have here in Auburn to offer," he said.
• The council approved a capital improvement plan set to cost around $58 million.
Every present member of the council voted for the plan. Councilor Debby McCormick was absent.
One element of the project includes a biosolids waste project, with an estimated $22 million price tag. The waste project includes a new facility to handle waste solids from the waste management system.
Director of Capital Projects Christina Selvek previously said the city would aim to spend $2 million this year for design and construction documents to get to the point of bidding for contractors for the project.
A separate sewer separation project is poised to cost around $15 million and transportation improvements, including fixes to various city roads and sidewalks, will cost an estimated $1.75 million.
• Councilors approved the purchase of a 4.5-acre parcel at 20 Canoga St.
The land is adjacent to a 14-acre parcel already owned by the city. If the city found an interested developer, the expansion of city-owned vacant property could give way to future new home construction in that area.
The city purchased the property from Bouley Enterprises Inc., which filed a lawsuit against the city Zoning Board of Appeals in February 2019 after the board denied a variance request to build a commercial barn on the land in 2018. Nate Garland, assistant corporation counsel for the city, previously said the company has withdrawn the lawsuit.
The purchase price is $23,500 under the sale agreement, and the property is assessed at $25,000.
Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.