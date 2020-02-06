Auburn to host three-day Harriet Tubman celebration in March

AUBURN — A three-day event in Auburn celebrating Harriet Tubman — which will include free screenings of the recent film on her life — is set for next month.

At a meeting Thursday night, the Auburn City Council approved the acceptance of a $10,000 grant from the New York State Department of State's Women's Suffrage Commission, which will go toward the inaugural Harriet Tubman Weekend celebrating the iconic abolitionist and former Auburn resident.

The New York State Women's Suffrage Commission was established to create and carry out programs starting in 2017, marking the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage in New York state, until 2020, to mark the ratification of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

Tubman was involved with the women's suffrage movement, and Auburn recognizes Harriet Tubman Day on March 10, the day she died.