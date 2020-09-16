 Skip to main content
Auburn to receive additional COVID-19 block grant funding
AUBURN

Auburn to receive additional COVID-19 block grant funding

  • Updated
Michael Quill

Mayor Michael Quill

 The Citizen file

After previously receiving Community Development Block Grant program funds to address economic recovery needs due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Auburn is set to receive more.

The city is poised to get $267,435 as part of the third phase of block grant coronavirus funds, a news release said. About $5 billion had previously been available thorough the Federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. Earlier this year the city was given $523,452 in the first round of block grant coronavirus funds. The city will have accumulated $790,887 total.

"In the first round of CARES ACT CDBG-CV funding assistance we established that the need for assistance for significant and we were able to quickly get the funds directly to not for profit human service providers and small business in our community," Auburn Mayor Mike Quill said in a new release. "These additional funds will help us with getting more resources out to those that have been impacted by the economic downturn of the pandemic."

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

