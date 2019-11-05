{{featured_button_text}}
Another Auburn supermarket has eliminated its overnight hours, the second to do so this year.

The Tops Friendly Markets at 352 Genesee St. is now open from 6 a.m. to 1 a.m. daily, according to Kathy Sautter, the supermarket chain's public and media relations manager.

"The change in hours was simply done in an effort to better allocate associate hours to the times in which traffic in our stores was heaviest and to more effectively service our customers," she said in an email.

Sautter said the reduction in hours will have no effect on staffing at the Auburn store.

The change comes a few months after the Auburn location of Wegmans also eliminated its overnight hours due to customer traffic patterns. Walmart on Grant Avenue remains the only supermarket open 24 hours a day in Auburn.

The Amherst-based Tops chain has more than 150 locations in New York, Vermont and Pennsylvania. Many are not open overnight, including the Tops in Elbridge.

