AUBURN — A group of veterans and other Auburn-area residents congregated for a special service on Monday to recognize those who served in the armed forces.
The Veterans Day Service at SS. Peter & John Episcopal Church featured Vietnam War veteran and Auburn health administrator Thomas Minicucci, U.S. Merchant Marine and U.S Naval Reservist, as the guest speaker.
An audience of about 70 attendees began to fill the pews before the service started at 11 a.m., which was marked by the toll of the church's bell. An invocation by Jerry Fulmer ushered in the presentation of the arms and raising of national colors by American Legion Post 1324, Swietoniowski-Kopeczek.
In his speech, Minicucci detailed the casualties the Merchant Marines suffered from 1942 to 1945 during World War II: "9,500 dead. 12,000 wounded and 243,000 served. 1,600 ships lost or damaged."
He also addressed a question he said he gets all the time — what exactly a Merchant Marine is. The United States Merchant Marine transports products on merchant fleets for military and commercial needs in times of war and peace.
Minicucci acted as administrator and chief executive officer for three hospitals in New York and Pennsylvania before becoming managing partner of The Health Central Medical Facility in Auburn for 18 years.
Jessica Strassle, director of the Cayuga County Veterans Service Agency, delivered the opening remarks.
"It's not the power of our weapons that make our military the greatest in the world. It's not the sophisticated air crafts, ships, satellites or cyber technology that make us the most advanced. The true strength of our military is the spirit and skill of our soldiers," Strassle said.
An Air Force veteran and Air National Guard member, Strassle commended the spouses and families of veterans for their support. City of Auburn Mayor Michael Quill also spoke at the service and asked family members of veterans to stand and be recognized.