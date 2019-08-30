AUBURN — "When I look at these young faces, some of them I knew, some of them I worked on, I can barely contain my tears," Lon Fricano said.
Fricano, president of the Cayuga County Heroin Epidemic Action League, was referring to a display of tombstones on the steps at Auburn City Hall representing victims of addiction as part of a ceremony commemorating International Overdose Awareness Day Friday.
In addition to the display, the event included a dove release, a proclamation from Mayor Michael Quill, music by Perform 4 Purpose, and a memorial walk to commemorate those lost to overdoses — especially as a part of the opioid epidemic — as well as numerous speakers from local government, recovery agencies, and those in recovery themselves.
Dr. Adam Duckett, a HEAL board member and medical director at East Hill Medical, said there's still a tremendous amount of work to be done, but pointed to the number of local overdose deaths, five this year so far versus 24 in all of 2018, as a sign of progress, although still deeply unfortunate.
He credited that progress with the immense work the community, through groups like HEAL, Nick's Ride 4 Friends, Confidential Help for Alcohol and Drugs, and more, for helping to reduce the stigma around seeking help with addiction.
Compared to years ago, patients are speaking with him openly about addiction, treating it like the disease it is, Duckett said.
"That's the change that we needed," Duckett said.
Tammy Sunderlin, vice president of nursing at Auburn Community Hospital, said progress couldn't become an excuse for complacency, and that all the different partners in the community committed to addiction and recovery needed to remain vigilant.
On the point of vigilance, Bryan Bush, a peer advocate with Nick's Ride and a person in recovery himself, expressed some frustration. He said that while he often sees social media posts on, say, a new energy drink or a new movie get hundreds of likes, posts for the vigil could barely get 15.
Given the relentlessness of the disease of addiction, he said, the community couldn't afford to not keep the topic at the forefront. Thankfully, he said, he was heartened by the dedication of everyone who showed up Friday, many of whom do the same for nearly every such event.
“I see a community tonight of people who are not ready to give up the fight, who made a decision this morning to wake up and say not today, not yet. We need to keep that at the forefront of this movement or we're going to have these steps filled," Bush said.