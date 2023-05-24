The Auburn Police Department is awaiting some test results back before a new deputy chief is named.

Following the retirement of former Auburn Deputy Chief Roger Anthony in April, his replacement has not been appointed yet, Auburn Police Chief James Slayton said Tuesday.

Four department employees took a written civil service test related to being the deputy chief March 25. The APD is hoping to receive the test results in the next month or two, Slayton said, adding that the department intends to make a decision shortly after the results come in.

"I haven't made a deputy chief yet, looking to very soon," Slayton said.

Anthony started with the APD in 1997 and rose up the ranks until he became the deputy chief in 2016. He previously said he will be beginning as the director of security for Auburn Community Hospital in June.