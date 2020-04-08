Auburn Walmart briefly evacuated after bomb threat

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Auburn Walmart was briefly evacuated after an unfounded bomb threat Wednesday night, the Auburn Police Department said.

The APD said the call for the threat came in around 6:15 p.m., adding that police searched the building, although everything appeared to be normal.

Police are investigating who called the threat in. The APD estimated that people were allowed back into the store around an hour after police arrived on the scene.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 3