Auburn Water Treatment Plant gets $3.7 million state grant for improvement project

The City of Auburn Water Treatment Plant has secured a multi-million dollar state grant for its upcoming improvement project.

The New York State Environmental Facilities Corporation announced earlier this month that the plant was awarded a $3.7 million New York State Water Infrastructure Improvement Act of 2017 grant, a news release from the city said. The improvement act issues grants to help municipalities with infrastructure projects related to water quality.

“The Auburn Water Filtration Plant is 1917 construction; it has good bones but hasn’t seen an upgrade in over 100 years. We know we have to do it and the NYS EFC support with the project is significant and will assist us to cover 60% of project costs,” Seth Jensen, Seth Jensen, Auburn's director of municipal utilities, said in the release.

In 2020, contractor GHD, Inc. was hired by the city's municipal utilities department to create a preliminary engineering report examining different options for slow-sand and rapid sand plant upgrades at the filtration plant. Leaks in the slow-sand clear well system were documented as a part of the study, so complete rehabilitation for the rapid and slow-sand plants was recommended. Auburn City Council approved GHD for design and engineering services in 2021 to implement the recommendations from the report, the release said.

The construction Phase of the improvement project will consist of demolition of existing pipe gallery, valves, pumps and old lines beneath the sand beds; upgrades throughout the plant for equipment and piping to support new clear well; site work limited to the existing ground disturbance at the filtration plant's existing site and construction providing access to filter buildings, roof replacement that is complaint with the Americans with Disabilities Act. City council authorized a $6.2 million bond for the project in 2021. The news release noted that the water improvement act grant will cover 60% of construction costs, lowering the project cost burden on local users.

In the initial grant announcement from the governor's office, Gov. Kathy Hochul talked about the importance of grants.

"Grants are crucial to helping communities undertake environmental infrastructure projects that are vital to the health and wellbeing of New Yorkers, the resiliency of shoreline communities, and economic development that supports industry, businesses and homeowners," Hochul said. We are proud to support municipalities with a historic level of funding for water infrastructure improvements, and we'll continue our efforts to modernize our infrastructure and provide safe, reliable water systems for generations to come."