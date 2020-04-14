Auburn Wegmans adds worker screenings as stores increase COVID-19 precautions

The café area of the Auburn Wegmans has been empty since the coronavirus pandemic began accelerating in New York in the middle of March.
Monday, though, the area had a new purpose: an employee wellness screening station.
Behind the black curtains there, employees of the Auburn grocery store answer questions and have their temperature taken before the start of every shift. Those who show symptoms of the virus, or have a temperature of 100 degrees or higher, will be asked to go home with pay and contact their medical provider, Wegmans said. A telehealth option will be provided for employees who don't have a doctor. The company's coronavirus disability paid sick leave offers employees full pay, starting day one, without the need for medical documentation from a health care provider.
Employee screenings are the latest step taken by Wegmans, BJ's and other stores to protect both them and customers from the coronavirus. Also on Monday, Wegmans announced that it will limit customers inside its stores to 15% to 20% of their capacity. Stores that reach that percentage can ask customers to wait until others leave to enter. BJ's and Walmart also began limiting capacity to about 20% earlier in April, and both the Auburn Walmart and Wegmans have converted their dual two-way entrances into one for entering and one for exiting the stores.
Protective measures previously taken at grocery chains with stores in the Cayuga County area have included installing Plexiglas shields in front of cashiers, increasing the number of hand sanitizer stations throughout stores, closing dining and self-serve areas, posting signage that recommends how much distance to maintain from others, and removing shopping baskets.
People have been hitting grocery stores hard as they prepare for the coronavirus pandemic, and what could be weeks or even months of social di…
As businesses deemed essential by New York state, all local grocery stores are also subject to a new executive order issued Sunday by Gov. Andrew Cuomo: All essential employees who interact with the public must be provided protective face masks by their employers. Most chains with stores in the Cayuga County area have already started to take this step, including Wegmans, Walmart, Aldi, BJ's and Tops. Still, they must be in compliance by 8 p.m. Wednesday, when the state's order takes effect. Employees can bring their own masks, but if they cannot, employers must provide them.
The order comes as more and more employees of grocery stores — where shoppers have been flocking for supplies — are being exposed to the coronavirus. United Food and Commercial Workers International Union President Marc Perrone told CNBC Monday that at least 30 union members have died from the virus, and more than 3,000 have caught it. He additionally urged customers to wear masks and gloves, and to limit their shopping trips, in order to protect the health of grocery employees during the pandemic. More than 23,000 people have died from the virus in the U.S.
"This is about life or death," Perrone said. "Workers are being exposed, and they are dying."
