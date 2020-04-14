Auburn Wegmans adds worker screenings as stores increase COVID-19 precautions

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The café area of the Auburn Wegmans has been empty since the coronavirus pandemic began accelerating in New York in the middle of March.

Monday, though, the area had a new purpose: an employee wellness screening station.

Behind the black curtains there, employees of the Auburn grocery store answer questions and have their temperature taken before the start of every shift. Those who show symptoms of the virus, or have a temperature of 100 degrees or higher, will be asked to go home with pay and contact their medical provider, Wegmans said. A telehealth option will be provided for employees who don't have a doctor. The company's coronavirus disability paid sick leave offers employees full pay, starting day one, without the need for medical documentation from a health care provider.