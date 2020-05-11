Auburn woman accused of breaking into two car dealerships

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

An Auburn woman faces multiple charges after state police say she broke into two local car dealerships and stole property along with several vehicles.

According to a New York State Police press release, troopers from the Auburn barracks responded on Monday to a report of a burglary in progress at Fox Honda, 320 Grant Ave. Road in Sennett. Auburn Police Department officers also responded and upon arrival, detained a female suspect.

The suspect, Lisa M. Mack, 47, of Auburn, was taken into custody by state police. Investigators with the New York State Police’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation also responded to the dealership.

During the initial investigation, it was determined that the Summit GM dealership, next door to Fox Honda, was also burglarized. According to state police, it was determined that Mack had forcibly entered both car dealerships, and stole property along with several vehicles.

Mack was charged with two counts of third-degree burglary and was transported to Cayuga County Jail to await arraignment. The investigation is ongoing.

