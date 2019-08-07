An Auburn woman was arrested at her residence Tuesday night after an incident in which she was accused of taking another person's cellphone shortly before.
Dawn Sloan, 48, of 35 Kensington Ave., Auburn, was charged Tuesday night with third-degree robbery, a class D felony, after an alleged domestic scuffle.
Auburn Police Chief Roger Anthony said Sloan grabbed a cellphone from her ex-girlfriend after a brief struggle in what "appears to be a domestic situation" that occurred around 9:47 p.m. Tuesday night. The other person left the residence and went to a nearby gas station to call the police, Anthony said.
Sloan was arrested at her residence on Kensington Avenue at approximately 10:11 p.m. that night, Anthony said. According to the arrest record, Sloan was still in custody as of Wednesday morning. She will be officially arraigned at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, said Auburn City Court.