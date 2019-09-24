AUBURN — An Auburn woman was given a conditional sentence Tuesday in Cayuga County Court of five years on probation for admitting that she let her co-defendant sell drugs in her home.
Cierra Schroeder, 30, was arrested following a Sept. 2 Finger Lakes Drug Task Force raid on her residence at 7 Grover St., Apt. 12, in Auburn. The task force and the Auburn Police Department's k-9 unit found more than half an ounce of crack cocaine in 72 bags in her apartment, according to an APD news release.
The packages had a street value of nearly $5,000, according to the release. Her co-defendant, Swyn Nelson, of 10 Hoeltzer St. in Rochester, was also arrested on drug possession charges.
In court on Tuesday, Schroeder pleaded guilty to first-degree criminal nuisance, a class E felony, by admitting that she allowed her co-defendant to sell drugs in her apartment in exchange for money and drugs from August to Sept. 2. Her plea bargain promises five years on probation instead of the maximum sentence of 1.3 to four years.
Schroeder will be sentenced Dec. 17.
Nelson, who is 28, also appeared in court on Tuesday and pleaded not guilty to third- and fourth-degree criminal possession of a narcotic drug, class B and C felonies respectively. Nelson was out on bail, which Judge Mark Fandrich kept at $500 cash or $1,000 bond.
Also in court:
• Amy Oliver, of 67 North Division St. Auburn, admitted to stealing $4,318 worth of gold rings in July and selling them to a pawn shop.
Oliver, who turns 30 on Wednesday, was able to plead guilty Tuesday to fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony, and was promised a sentence of six months shock incarceration in the Cayuga County Jail followed by five years of post-release supervision. She was also ordered to pay $4,318 in restitution.
As part of the plea bargain, Oliver can avoid the jail time if she pays half of the restitution before her sentencing, said Judge Mark Fandrich. Her sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 17.
• A 29-year-old Auburn man pleaded guilty to fifth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, a class D felony. It was the first count attached to a two-count indictment.
Christopher Parker, of 41 Stryker Ave. Auburn, admitted to illegally selling medication in April of 2018 on Genesee Street. In exchange for his plea, he was promised a conditional sentence of six months in jail and five years of post-release supervision.
He will be sentenced Nov. 12.