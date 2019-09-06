An Auburn woman is facing criminal charges after allegedly threatening her son-in-law, police said.
The Auburn Police Department said Christina C. Garcia, 44, of 145 Cottage St., Apt. 3, got into a domestic incident with her son-in-law around 9:30 p.m. Thursday at her residence.
Garcia wanted the man to leave her residence, police said, and put a kitchen knife up to his chest. The man got away from Garcia and left the residence, police said.
Garcia was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class D felony, and second-degree menacing, a misdemeanor.
She was arraigned at Auburn City Court Friday and remanded to the Cayuga County jail in lieu of $2,000 cash or $4,000 bond. Her next day in court is Sept. 11.