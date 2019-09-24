An Auburn woman was arrested Monday following a Finger Lakes Drug Task Force investigation into alleged drug sales, said Auburn Police Deputy Chief Roger Anthony.
Brittney Renee Patterson, 29, of 20 Frazee St. in Auburn, was investigated by the task force from July to August of 2018 for allegedly selling cocaine on three separate occasions, Anthony said.
Patterson turned herself into the APD after learning of an indictment warrant charging her with three counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and fourth-degree conspiracy, a class E felony, Anthony said.
She was remanded to the Cayuga County Jail before and then arraigned in county court Tuesday morning. She was released on her own recognizance, according to the court.