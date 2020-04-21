Auburn woman charged with possessing crack cocaine after drug task force bust

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

An Auburn woman faces several criminal charges after nearly $2,500 in crack cocaine was found by the Finger Lakes Drugs Task Force.

Zoey M. Waldrop, 20, was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class B felony; fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class D felony and two counts of criminally using drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.

A search warrant was executed at around 8:50 a.m. Tuesday at 6 Fort St., Apt. 4, by the task force, with assistance from the Auburn Police Department, the New York Army National Guard Counter Drug Task Force and the state police's Violent Gang Narcotics Enforcement Team, an APD news release said.

Around $2,580 in cash, almost a half an ounce of crack cocaine and related scales and packaging materials were found at the residence. The crack cocaine has a street value of almost $2,500, police said.

Waldrop was arraigned through the Auburn City Court and released on her own recognizance.

