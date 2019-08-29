The Columbian Foundation, Inc., an Auburn, N.Y. based private foundation, recently announced that Susan Phillips Coe was elected to its board of directors at its annual meeting Aug. 1.
The Columbian Foundation was established for philanthropic purposes by the Columbian Rope Company, Inc., formerly headquartered in Auburn. Phillips Coe is the daughter of the late Joseph B. Phillips, long-time Transportation Manager of Columbian Rope. She has two adult children and resides in Auburn with her husband, Gary, and has been involved for many years in various charitable activities in the area, currently serving as President of the Matthew House Board of Directors.