AUBURN

Auburn woman faces weapon charge after shots fired incident on Genesee Street

  • Updated
An Auburn woman faces a weapon charge after a shots fired incident in the city on Friday afternoon.

According to an Auburn Police Department press release, at approximately 12:53 p.m. Friday, Auburn police officers were in the area of 189 Genesee St. when gunshots were heard coming from the area of 190 to 192 Genesee St.

Officers responded to the area to investigate and an individual was located fleeing on foot. The individual was quickly detained by police and officers discovered they had a concealed handgun. Police said the investigation determined the individual had fired the illegally possessed handgun at an unoccupied vehicle behind 190 Genesee St.

Caitlyn Jacobs, 31, of Chapman Avenue, was arrested on a charge of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Jacobs was arraigned and remanded to the Cayuga County Jail.

The Auburn Police Department is requesting anyone with additional information to contact Det. DeRosa at (315) 255-4706, email sderosa@auburnny.gov or the APD main phone at (315) 253-3231. Callers are reminded they can remain anonymous.

