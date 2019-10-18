An Auburn woman is facing criminal charges after hitting a former boyfriend and violating a protection order against her, the Auburn Police Department said.
The APD said Shannon R. Whitmore, 24, of 39 Wall St., Apt. 2, invited the man, who has a protection order against her. They got in an argument at her residence around 10:30 p.m. Thursday. At one point, police said, she hit the man on the head, causing a cut. Police arrived around 12:30 a.m. Friday, and the man was transported to Auburn Community Hospital.
Whitmore was charged with aggravated criminal contempt, a class D felony, and third-degree assault, a class A misdemeanor. She was arraigned at Auburn City Court Friday and remanded to Cayuga County Jail in lieu of $2,500 cash or $5,000 bond. Her next day in court is Oct. 22.