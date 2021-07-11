Auburn woman seriously injured in Yates County motorcycle accident

An Auburn woman was airlifted from the scene of a motorcycle crash in Yates County on Saturday.

The Yates County Sheriff's Office said Cynthia Ross, 56, of Auburn, was rushed to Strong Memorial Hospital with serious head and neck injuries following the incident on state Route 14 in the town of Starkey.

Ross was riding with a group of motorcyclists in the area around 1:38 p.m. when they had to slow down quickly. Ross then struck the rear of a motorcycle operated by Joseph Tullo, 56, of Seneca Falls, the sheriff's office said. Ross lost control of her bike, which slid on its side.

Tullo and a passenger on his motorcycle, Melissa Barnes, 57, of Cortland, were not injured. Those were the only two motorcycles involved in the crash, the sheriff's office said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0