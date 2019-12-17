AUBURN — An Auburn woman who appeared Tuesday in Cayuga County Court for sentencing was granted eligibility for shock camp incarceration.
Samantha Dixon, of 7 Barber St., sold heroin on three separate occasions in 2018 in concert with her mother, 56-year-old Patty J. Waldby. The 31-year-old made the sales to an undercover Finger Lakes Drug Task Force agent before she was arrested March 12.
In court, Cayuga County District Attorney Jon Budelmann asked Judge Mark Fandrich to impose the previously promised sentence of four years in prison followed by two years of post-release supervision.
During the court proceeding, Dixon and defense counsel Rome Canzano requested that her sentencing be postponed until after Christmas — a request that Fandrich denied.
The judge did grant Dixon the ability to participate in a shock camp program, which is a type of military-style boot camp incarceration that can shorten one's sentence.
He said during Dixon's last court appearance that it would be up to the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision to grant the specialized incarceration.
Dixon avoided a maximum sentence of nine years in prison by pleading guilty Oct. 9 to nine class felonies: four counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance; four counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of a narcotic drug; and one count of fourth-degree conspiracy.
For the conspiracy charge, she was given a sentence of one to three years in prison that she will serve concurrently to the four-year sentence. She was also ordered to pay $525 in restitution.
Also in court:
• An inmate formerly incarcerated in Auburn Correctional Facility pleaded guilty Tuesday to a dangerous prison contraband charge.
Bosheem Bethea, 29, admitted that he had an approximately 5.5-inch shank-type weapon partially hidden in his rectum on March 29 while he was housed at the Auburn prison.
He was allowed to plead guilty to one count of first-degree possession of dangerous prison contraband, satisfying two other identical counts. In exchange, Bethea was given a conditional sentence of two to four years in prison in addition to the 8-year sentence he's currently serving.
He was convicted in 2018 of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon in Onondaga County, according to the state DOCCS inmate database.
His sentencing is scheduled for April 14.
• A 41-year-old man from Erie County was convicted of possessing stolen property.
Guillermo Martinez, of 26 Caldwell Place, Lackawanna, admitted in court to possessing more than $1,000 in stolen property on June 13, 2018 in the town of Sennett.
He avoided a trial, which had been scheduled for Jan. 6, and the maximum sentence of two to four years in prison by pleading guilty to fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a felony.
The plea bargain offers Martinez a prison sentence of 1.5 to three years. Martinez is being housed in the Erie County Housing Center, according to a court document, and he will also be sentenced April 14.
• An Auburn woman who let her co-defendant sell drugs in her home was sentenced to a term of probation.
Cierra Schroeder, of 135 Prospect St., Apt. 4C, will be on probation for five years, a sentence that was previously promised to her when she pleaded guilty Sept. 24 to the class E felony of first-degree criminal nuisance.
The 31-year-old was arrested after members of the Finger Lakes Drug Task Force and the Auburn Police Department executed a raid Sept. 2 at her former Auburn residence: 7 Grover St., Apt. 12. Police found more than half an ounce of crack cocaine in 72 bags.
Schroeder admitted in September that she let co-defendant Swyn Nelson, of 10 Hoeltzer St., Rochester, sell drugs in the Grover Street apartment from August to Sept. 2. Nelson was arrested on drug possession charges.
At Budelmann's suggestion during sentencing, Fandrich added another component to Schroeder's sentence by requiring that she complete 200 hours of community service.
• An Auburn woman was also sentenced to five years on probation and avoided serving six months in the Cayuga County Jail.
Amy Oliver, 30, of 67 North Division St., admitted in September that she stole $4,318 worth of gold rings in July and sold them to a pawn shop. She pleaded guilty Sept. 24 to one felony, fourth-degree grand larceny.
She was promised a conditional sentence of six months in jail followed by five years of post-release supervision. During her previous court appearance, Fandrich said Oliver wouldn't serve the jail time if she paid half of her restitution — $2,160 — before her sentencing. Oliver brought the money in cash to her sentencing on Tuesday.