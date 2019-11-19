AUBURN — An Auburn woman will serve the same prison sentence as her son, who was also convicted for selling cocaine.
Chelsee Riker, 45, admitted on Aug. 27 in Cayuga County Court that she sold cocaine in April 2018. That admission allowed her to enter a guilty plea to third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, a class B felony.
Her son, 23-year-old Marc Rescignano, pleaded guilty to the same charge. He was sentenced one week before his mother, on Nov. 12, to serve two years in prison followed by two years of post-release supervision.
At the time of Rescignano's guilty plea in July, Cayuga County Assistant District Attorney Joshua Bennett said that Riker sold cocaine with her son and Tyler Kopack.
However, the conditional sentence promised to Riker, of 47 Clymer St., was to serve no more than four years in prison, said District Attorney Jon Budelmann in court on Tuesday.
Budelmann requested that Judge Mark Fandrich impose a full four-year sentence, saying that Riker didn't show remorse in the pre-sentence report prepared by the probation department. He also said she admitted in the report to giving someone heroin as a favor.
In regard to the pre-sentence report, defense counsel John Price argued, "She does accept responsibility for the charge she pled to," and asked for a three-year prison sentence.
Fandrich ultimately granted Riker a shock camp order with her two-year prison sentence and ordered her to pay a mandatory $325 surcharge.
Price, noting that there were a "range of possible outcomes," asked if Riker could receive a one-week adjournment to take care of her business and personal affairs — a request that Fandrich denied.
Riker was wiping away tears throughout the proceeding, but began sobbing when the adjournment was denied. "I can't believe this is happening," she said after her sentencing.
Also in court:
• Two men who were separately indicted on charges of second-degree attempted rape and first-degree attempted disseminating indecent material to minors appeared in court on Tuesday.
Criminal defense attorney Melissa Swartz, of Team Green Lawyers in Syracuse, argued motions on behalf of clients Joseph Gibbons, 56, and Jerrad Hoey, 40. Attorney Scott Brenneck, of the same firm, was also representing them.
A copy of Gibbons's indictment alleges that he attempted on May 17 to "engage in sexual intercourse" with a New York State Police officer he believed to be a person younger than 15 years old.
The alleged crime is described as happening at or near the Town of Brutus. Gibbons, of 8093 Verbeck Drive, Manlius, is also accused of sending messages that described or depicted sexual conduct "which was harmful to a person he believed to be a minor," according to the indictment.
A copy of Hoey's indictment also alleges that, on May 17 at or near the Town of Brutus, he attempted to engage in sexual intercourse with a state police officer he believed to be a person younger than 15 years old.
Hoey, of 114 Dorando Way, Liverpool, is accused of sending sexually explicit text messages to someone he believed was younger than 15 years old.
According to a court document, bail is set at $2,500 cash or $5,000 bond for Gibbons and $25,000 or $50,000 bond for Hoey. Both defendants made bail, according to the document.
Gibbons and Hoey are scheduled to appear in court again on Jan. 21.