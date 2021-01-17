Auburn YMCA leaders, departed within days, remembered for passion, service

David Wilcox I edit The Citizen's features section, Lake Life, and weekly entertainment guide, Go. I've also been writing for The Citizen and auburnpub.com since 2006, covering arts and culture, business, food and drink, and more. Follow David Wilcox Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

After passing away within days of each other, two impactful leaders of the Auburn YMCA-WEIU are being remembered for their passion for their work and their service to the community.

Retired CEO Jim Courtney passed away Jan. 7 at the age of 69. Then, Jan. 9, retired Executive Director Steve Komanecky passed away at the age of 54. Each worked for the YMCA for at least 20 years.

Among the staff of the downtown community and fitness center who worked with both men is Mena Hansinger. She told The Citizen that one of her lasting memories of them is when they would stand, together, in the doorway to the YMCA's basketball court. Though their backs were to her, she could still sense their pride and investment every time they watched Auburn's youth at play.

"They truly were huge Y guys," she said. "They were such a large part of not only the Y, but the community."

According to his obituary, Jim's career with the YMCA began as a camp counselor in Pennsylvania. After also working at a facility in Florida, he came to Auburn and served as CEO of its YMCA from 1988 to 2008. His son, Chris Courtney, told The Citizen that Jim lived by the adage, "If you love what you do, you'll never work a day in your life." The YMCA, Chris said, was a second home to his father.