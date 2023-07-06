The Auburn YMCA-WEIU has announced it will enter into a management agreement with the YMCA of Central New York, hoping to enhance and expand programs and services, and extend its reach.

Effective July 10, the agreement will unite two organizations committed to community service, youth development, healthy living and social responsibility, the YMCA-WEIU said in a news release. The Auburn facility will continue to operate independently while benefiting from the YMCA of CNY's experience in program development, facility management, financial stability and staff training.

"We are thrilled to enter into this management agreement," said Bob Scarbrough, board chair of the Auburn YMCA-WEIU. "This partnership will enable us to improve and expand our programs and services, ensuring that we can better meet the needs of our community. We look forward to working together and creating a positive impact on the lives of the people we serve."

The YMCA of CNY has a track record of successfully managing YMCAs throughout the region, the YMCA-WEIU added.

"Our shared vision and commitment to strengthening communities align perfectly, and we are confident that this collaboration will lead to positive outcomes for the Auburn community," said Josh Royce, interim president and CEO of the YMCA of CNY. "Together, we will work toward empowering individuals, promoting healthy lifestyles, and building a sense of belonging."

The YMCA-WEIU will continue to operate as usual, it said, as both organizations are dedicated to a "seamless transition" for staff, members and other participants.

YMCA of CNY Vice President of Marketing and Communication Stefanie Noble told The Citizen the agreement will not affect staffing at the YMCA-WEIU. She added that while the facility has not joined the YMCA of CNY association, Auburn members will continue to enjoy access to other YMCA facilities locally and nationwide through the Nationwide Membership reciprocity program.

Asked about any specific changes to programs and services at the Auburn-WEIU, Noble responded, "The Auburn and YMCA of CNY teams will be working together over the next few months to review and assess both current internal and community needs and recommendations will be made regarding future programs and services along with other management guidance."

The agreement follows the end of another one for the Auburn YMCA-WEIU, as its management of the Skaneateles Community Center expired at the end of last year.

For more information about the Auburn YMCA-WEIU, visit auburnymca.org or call (315) 253-5304.