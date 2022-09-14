Auburn YMCA will no longer manage Skaneateles center

When the year ends, so will the Auburn YMCA's management of the Skaneateles YMCA & Community Center.

The Auburn YMCA will no longer oversee the Skaneateles center when its management agreement with the Skaneateles Recreational Charitable Trust, which owns the facility, expires on Dec. 31. The Auburn YMCA has managed the center and its programming for 12 years.

In an email to members Tuesday night, Auburn YMCA interim CEO Denise Tabone, Auburn YMCA Branch Executive Director Amy Wallner and Skaneateles YMCA Branch Executive Director Dorothea Hughes did not disclose a reason for the split. The Skaneateles Recreational Charitable Trust will announce a new management structure for the center in October, according to the email.

"SRCT has stated that it is a priority to maintain continuity with existing programs members have enjoyed at the (Skaneateles Community Center), including fitness and wellness, aquatics, sports, and ice-rink offerings," the Y leaders wrote, adding that the YMCA and the trust are committed to a "collaborative transition for the community and members."

The Auburn YMCA began managing the Skaneateles Community Center in 2010. The facility was previously operated by the town of Skaneateles, but the town board voted in 2009 to no longer manage the center.

After the village of Skaneateles declined to take over the center's operations, the Auburn YMCA had conversations with the Skaneateles Recreational Charitable Trust about managing the facility. The Auburn YMCA took over day-to-day operations on Aug. 1, 2010.

The end of the agreement leaves many unanswered questions — a fact acknowledged by the YMCA leaders in an email to members. They wrote that the Skaneateles Recreational Charitable Trust has prioritized the continuation of programs for school-aged and preschool children. There are also ongoing talks about the childcare programs offered at the center.

Employees at the Skaneateles facility will be offered jobs through the center's new management or the YMCA. Members will no longer be able to use their memberships to access both the Auburn YMCA and the Skaneateles center. They will have the option of continuing their YMCA membership or joining the Skaneateles Community Center. They could do both, but separate memberships would be necessary.

"Please be assured Skaneateles programs will remain unchanged through the end of the year," Hughes, Tabone and Wallner wrote. "We will share more details in the coming weeks, and in the meantime, please accept our thanks for your continued support and patronage."